News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Kirkstall in the 1930s: Star & Garter pub and Vesper Road in focus

This pub will be fondly remembered by generations of revellers.

By Andrew Hutchinson
30 minutes ago

The Star & Garter on Bridge Road became legendary for live music seven nights a week during the 1960s. This photo puts the pub in focus three decades earlier to kick off a mini-gallery of memories celebrating life around Kirkstall in the 1930s. Other LS5 landmarks in focus include the public library and police station as well as Kirkstall Hill, Vesper Road and Spen Lane. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Photo gems take you down Kirkstall Road in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Kirkstall in the 1930s

Enjoy these photo memories of Kirkstall in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Kirkstall in the 1930s

The public library and police station on Abbey Road in July 1938. Also in view is a drinking fountain, telephone box, car, traffic lights, factory chimney and advertising hoardings.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Kirkstall in the 1930s

The Rendezvous Hairdressing Salon on Vesper Road on the Hawksworth estate pictured in May 1933. A poster on wall outside advertises special offer on permanent waving.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Kirkstall in the 1930s

Spen Lane in June 1937. A view of railway bridge on with Vesper Road on left.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
The Secret Library LeedsLeeds