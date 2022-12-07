The Star & Garter on Bridge Road became legendary for live music seven nights a week during the 1960s. This photo puts the pub in focus three decades earlier to kick off a mini-gallery of memories celebrating life around Kirkstall in the 1930s. Other LS5 landmarks in focus include the public library and police station as well as Kirkstall Hill, Vesper Road and Spen Lane. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Photo gems take you down Kirkstall Road in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook