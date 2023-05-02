Kirkstall in the 1930s: Abbey Picture House and Star & Garter in focus

Abbey Picture House on Abbey Road had become been welcoming movie goers for more than two decades when this photo was taken in August 1937. The 520 seat cinema boated an orchestral balcony with music provided by piano and violin. It is one of 12 photos turning the spotlight on LS5 during the 10 years dubbed the ‘Devil's Decade’ owing to high unemployment and the slide into war. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Photo gems take you down Kirkstall Road in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook