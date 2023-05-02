Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
20 hours ago Nurses strike continues: Major disruption for NHS services in England
20 hours ago Additional flight to evacuate Britons from Sudan today
21 hours ago River Aire rescue: Two people plucked from water overnight
23 hours ago Ryanair cancels 220 flights over May 1 bank holiday due to strikes
1 day ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace

Kirkstall in the 1930s: Abbey Picture House and Star & Garter in focus

This Kirkstall landmark lifts the curtain on a gallery of gems from around the suburb in the 1930s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 2nd May 2023, 04:45 BST

Abbey Picture House on Abbey Road had become been welcoming movie goers for more than two decades when this photo was taken in August 1937. The 520 seat cinema boated an orchestral balcony with music provided by piano and violin. It is one of 12 photos turning the spotlight on LS5 during the 10 years dubbed the ‘Devil's Decade’ owing to high unemployment and the slide into war. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Photo gems take you down Kirkstall Road in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

It closed on October 8, 1960. The last film shown was 'Idle on Parade' with William Bendix. Now a bingo hall.

1. Kirkstall in the 1930s

It closed on October 8, 1960. The last film shown was 'Idle on Parade' with William Bendix. Now a bingo hall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The junction with Abbey Road and Kirkstall Lane in 1938

2. Kirkstall in the 1930s

The junction with Abbey Road and Kirkstall Lane in 1938 Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
The Star and Garter Hotel on Bridge Road pictured in July 1938. The name comes from the Order of the Garter of which the star is part of the insignia.

3. Kirkstall in the 1930s

The Star and Garter Hotel on Bridge Road pictured in July 1938. The name comes from the Order of the Garter of which the star is part of the insignia. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The public library and police station on Abbey Road in July 1938. Also in view is a drinking fountain, telephone box, car, traffic lights, factory chimney and advertising hoardings.

4. Kirkstall in the 1930s

The public library and police station on Abbey Road in July 1938. Also in view is a drinking fountain, telephone box, car, traffic lights, factory chimney and advertising hoardings. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:The Secret Library LeedsLeeds