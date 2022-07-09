King Alfred's Castle: The highest point in Leeds

Back in 1770, a wealthy merchant with an interest in British history decided to do something about the absence of a medieval castle in Leeds - and built his own. King Alfred's Castle, as it later became known, was located on Tunnel How Hill, between Stonegate Road in Meanwood and the modern Ring Road. It was a vanity project instigated by Jeremiah Dixon, who served as High Sheriff of the West Riding, and who was a great admirer of King Alfred. The 'castle' was in fact a very realistic folly. At the time, the area was woodland and part of the Gledhow estate, which Dixon had purchased. It was deliberately designed to replicate the appearance of a ruin, and displayed a plaque which paid tribute to Alfred. The folly was a popular playground for children as housing began to spring up around the site, but by 1946 it had become unsafe when a tree fell against one of the walls and damaged the archway of the structure. The site was cleared by Leeds City Council in 1960. READ MORE: The Leeds castle that's not a castle LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook