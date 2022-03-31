The story of the Leeds castle that's not a castle. PIC: Leslie Gould
The Leeds castle that's not a castle

When is a castle not a castle?

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 4:45 am

When it's a ruin. This Castle Ruin was designed and built by master craftsman George Nettleton in 1821 for Thomas Nicholson, the owner of Roundhay Park. It was intended as an ornamental feature to provide entertainment for the Nicholson family. His daughters visited to sew and shooting parties on the estate used the upper room as a luncheon venue. The folly served as a summerhouse and originally had a wooden roof. Located at the head of Waterloo Lake it was it was built to resemble a much older structure. These photos provide a fascinating insight into a ruin, now a Grade II listed structure, which has been part of life in Roundhay Park for generations. They images are published courtesy of Leslie Gould, Artemis, The Francis Frith Collection and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 21 famous faces who went to school in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. The Castle

Thomas Nicholson built this mock castle as an ornamental feature.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. The Castle

An illustration of the ivy clad castle ruins. Built to resemble a much older structure the ruin was designed and built by George Nettleton. A path is located between the two towers and at the rear is access to the interior consisted of stairs leading to a large room where the Nicholson girls would take tea and do their sewing. More steps led up to an open verandah offering a view of the park and Waterloo lake.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. The Castle

This photo dates back to 1897. PIC: The Francis Frith Collection

Photo: The Francis Frith Collection

4. The Castle

Colour-tinted postcard with a postdate of September 13, 1907 showing the Castle at Roundhay Park. PIC: Artemis, Leeds City Council

Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council

