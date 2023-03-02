News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hunslet Road: 24 photo gems showcase seven decades of memories

These photos take you on a whistle stop tour of Hunslet Road down the decades.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

They showcase all aspects of life on famous thoroughfare from the 1920s right through to the 1990s. The gems celebrate the road’s connections to the suburb’s industrial heritage and also feature local landmarks, transport links and pubs which will be remembered by generations of those who called LS10 home back in the day. The photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Hunslet Road memories

Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet Road dwon the decades. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Hunslet Road memories

Hunslet Road between Stafford Street and Pitfield Street in March 1929. Midland Bank on the corner with Stafford Street next to Taylors Chemists, Arthur Fielding. The other premises appear to be closed. 2 people can be seen on the street.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Hunslet Road memories

The Yorkshire Penny Bank is on the corner with Stafford Street. Next to J.J. Stephenson, drappers and Gallons, grocers above Gallons is Bramham and Gale, rent collectors and estate agents. Pictured in March 1929.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Hunslet Road memories

A gentlemen's urinal on Hunslet Road pictured in April 1927. . Advertising hoardings can be seen on the right with the buildings and clock tower of Alf Cooke, printers also visible.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
The Secret Library LeedsLeeds