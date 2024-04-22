2 . Hunslet in 1961

Looking down Hazelhead Place towards Albury Road, taken from the junction with Hazelhead Street. Three young children are being minded by an older girl and are sitting outside number 2 Hazelhead Street, the corner house. Next door is no 29 Hazelhead Place and the numbers ascend towards Albury Road. The fronts of these houses are in Clarence Road. A line of washing is strung across the street. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service