Hunslet in the 1950s: Photo gems showcase suburb’s hidden history

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Nov 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 09:53 BST
These wonderful photos from a decade in the life of Hunslet showcase the suburb’s hidden history.

The gallery focusing on the 1950s features a number of buildings whose history stretches back hundreds of years. The photos also feature well travelled streets which will be familiar to a generation of former residents as well as shops and local factories. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Hunslet, Belle Isle, Middleton and Stourton LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Roadworks on Hunslet Road leading up to the junction with South Brook Street. A workman stands in a hut by "road closed" signs and a cordoned off hole. Moat Engineering, Doyle and Co. Ltd. financial agents and Roy (roofing) Ltd. are visible. Two people getting out of a car and a row of advertisements are in the background. Street lamps line the street.

1. Hunslet in the 1950s

Roadworks on Hunslet Road leading up to the junction with South Brook Street. A workman stands in a hut by "road closed" signs and a cordoned off hole. Moat Engineering, Doyle and Co. Ltd. financial agents and Roy (roofing) Ltd. are visible. Two people getting out of a car and a row of advertisements are in the background. Street lamps line the street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
On the left is Great Wilson Street, next 1 Church Cross Street, then view down Bywater Street in June 1959. These were mostly through properties with entrances on Great Wilson Street.

2. Hunslet in the 1950s

On the left is Great Wilson Street, next 1 Church Cross Street, then view down Bywater Street in June 1959. These were mostly through properties with entrances on Great Wilson Street. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Moor Road and Belle Isle Road in March 1956.

3. Hunslet in the 1950s

Moor Road and Belle Isle Road in March 1956. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
This view shows properties on the odd numbered side of Sidey Street. These houses backed onto the Donisthorpe glassworks owned by Lax and Shaw Ltd. Number run from the left in ascending order to number 23 on the right which is derelict with both windows broken. Pictured in September 1958.

4. Hunslet in the 1950s

This view shows properties on the odd numbered side of Sidey Street. These houses backed onto the Donisthorpe glassworks owned by Lax and Shaw Ltd. Number run from the left in ascending order to number 23 on the right which is derelict with both windows broken. Pictured in September 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
To the left is Cross Barstow Street then 5 Douglas Street pictured in June 1959. On the right two houses which are numbers 8 and 6 Church Cross Street. This property pre-dates 1890, when it is shown on McCorquedales map of Leeds.

5. Hunslet in the 1950s

To the left is Cross Barstow Street then 5 Douglas Street pictured in June 1959. On the right two houses which are numbers 8 and 6 Church Cross Street. This property pre-dates 1890, when it is shown on McCorquedales map of Leeds. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
This view looks from Clarence Road onto unusual properties on Albury Road. Each house has two levels, one of three and one of two storeys. Doors to the side of the chimneys on the three storey sections give access to the rooves of the two storey sections. Houses have unfenced yards to the front where several dustbins are visible along with a small boy on a tricycle. Pictured in October 1958.

6. Hunslet in the 1950s

This view looks from Clarence Road onto unusual properties on Albury Road. Each house has two levels, one of three and one of two storeys. Doors to the side of the chimneys on the three storey sections give access to the rooves of the two storey sections. Houses have unfenced yards to the front where several dustbins are visible along with a small boy on a tricycle. Pictured in October 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:HunsletMemoriesLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice