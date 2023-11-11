Hunslet in the 1950s: Photo gems showcase suburb’s hidden history

6 . Hunslet in the 1950s

This view looks from Clarence Road onto unusual properties on Albury Road. Each house has two levels, one of three and one of two storeys. Doors to the side of the chimneys on the three storey sections give access to the rooves of the two storey sections. Houses have unfenced yards to the front where several dustbins are visible along with a small boy on a tricycle. Pictured in October 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service