2 . Hunslet in the 1950s

Shops along New Pepper Road in August 1956 showing where a trench has been excavated for sewerage. To the right can be seen end of Rocheford Terrace, with off licence at end. Advert for John Smith's Magnet Ales on wall. Greengrocers and newsagent on opposite corner. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net