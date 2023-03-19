News you can trust since 1890
Hunslet in the 1950s: 21 photo gems featuring the birthplace of Leeds United

It's the landmark which proved to the cradle of the beautiful game in Leeds.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 19th Mar 2023, 04:45 GMT

This church boasts a connection to every Leeds United supporter in the city and beyond. Hunslet’s Salem Congregational Chapel was the birthplace of Leeds United Football Club in October 1919. It is one of 21 photo gems showcasing life in the suburb during the 1950s. Other landmarks in focus include Thwaite Gate and Christ Church Infant School as well as The Rose Cafe and pubs including The Clarence Hotel and The Falcon Inn. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Hunslet in 1967 – Parnaby Road Post Office in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Hunslet in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Shops along New Pepper Road in August 1956 showing where a trench has been excavated for sewerage. To the right can be seen end of Rocheford Terrace, with off licence at end. Advert for John Smith's Magnet Ales on wall. Greengrocers and newsagent on opposite corner.

2. Hunslet in the 1950s

Shops along New Pepper Road in August 1956 showing where a trench has been excavated for sewerage. To the right can be seen end of Rocheford Terrace, with off licence at end. Advert for John Smith's Magnet Ales on wall. Greengrocers and newsagent on opposite corner. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Hunslet Nursery in August 1953. The low building in the centre mid distance, is the back of the Derbyshire Street Mission Hall.

3. Hunslet in the 1950s

Hunslet Nursery in August 1953. The low building in the centre mid distance, is the back of the Derbyshire Street Mission Hall. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Clarence Hotel on Orchard Street in August 1958. The landlord at this time was listed as Frank Pakes.

4. Hunslet in the 1950s

The Clarence Hotel on Orchard Street in August 1958. The landlord at this time was listed as Frank Pakes. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

