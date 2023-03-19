Hunslet in the 1950s: 21 photo gems featuring the birthplace of Leeds United
It's the landmark which proved to the cradle of the beautiful game in Leeds.
This church boasts a connection to every Leeds United supporter in the city and beyond. Hunslet's Salem Congregational Chapel was the birthplace of Leeds United Football Club in October 1919. It is one of 21 photo gems showcasing life in the suburb during the 1950s. Other landmarks in focus include Thwaite Gate and Christ Church Infant School as well as The Rose Cafe and pubs including The Clarence Hotel and The Falcon Inn. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.