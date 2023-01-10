Parnaby Road Post Office will be fondly remembered by a generation of those who lived in the community back in the day. It is one of 11 photo gems showcasing life around Hunslet in 1967. Other streets featured include Middleton Road and Westbury Street. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.