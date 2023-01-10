News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Hunslet in 1967: Parnaby Road Post Office in focus

This photo gallery aims to win your stamp of approval as it turns back the clock to showcase a year in the life of Hunslet at the end of the 1960s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
7 minutes ago

Parnaby Road Post Office will be fondly remembered by a generation of those who lived in the community back in the day. It is one of 11 photo gems showcasing life around Hunslet in 1967. Other streets featured include Middleton Road and Westbury Street. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.

Undefined: readMore

1. Hunslet in 1967

Enjoy these photo memories from a year in the life of Hunslet. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales

2. Hunslet in 1967

Washing lines hang across the small front gardens on Westbury Street. At the end of the road, part of a large warehouse or industrial property can be seen.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales

3. Hunslet in 1967

The vacant premises of boot repairer George Westmoreland on Parnaby Road. Houses on Middleton Road can be seen in the background.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales

4. Hunslet in 1967

A black and white dog scratches its ear in this view looking from the end of Back Westbury Street onto Parnaby Road.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Hunslet