6 . Holbeck in the 1930s

The junction of Wortley Lane and Holbeck Lane in September 1931. The Post Office which was run by Sarah Ann Westerman, is at the end of Holbeck Lane, road continues as Wortley Lane. The street to the right is Springwell Street. behind on Spence Lane, can be seen the spire of St. John the Baptist. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net