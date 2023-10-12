How slum clearance changed the face of 1930s Holbeck

These photos bring into sharp focus how slum clearance changed the face of Holbeck.

They showcase life around the suburb during the 1930s, a decade which saw the bulldozer clear row upon row of houses in the heart of the community. This gallery also focuses on local landmarks as well as the community’s industrial heritage. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Holbeck in the 1980s – Pubs, cafes, shops and Domestic Street in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Camp Fields area after housing clearance, showing public houses and remaining mills. The Grove Inn can be seen at the bottom of Back Row, Bricklayers Arms in the middle of Middle Row. Hope Mills, which at this time housed Denby and Spinks, upholstery works, is on the far left, on Front Row. Pictured in September 1938.

The offices of Thrift Stores Ltd at the junction of Spence Lane and Whitehall Road in May 1936, The premises were known as Corner House. Business began in 1881, Wright Popplewell and J.W.Jessop both grocers, became partners to create Thrift Stores, with Ideal stores on Wellington Road. By 1962 they had 150 stores in Yorkshire.

Little Russell Street and Coleman Street in September 1936. To the right can be seen Coleman Street, with a corner shop.

A view of derelict school building situated off Meadow Road in April 1939. It was to be used as an ARP ( Air Raid Precaution ) Post.

Spence Lane, bridge for London, North Western Railway, Leeds to Dewsbury Line. Holbeck signal box can be seen. Poster for OXO on the embankment. A child with dolls pram is waving towards the signal box. Pictured in August 1939.

The junction of Wortley Lane and Holbeck Lane in September 1931. The Post Office which was run by Sarah Ann Westerman, is at the end of Holbeck Lane, road continues as Wortley Lane. The street to the right is Springwell Street. behind on Spence Lane, can be seen the spire of St. John the Baptist.

