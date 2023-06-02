June 2, 1953, will be date stamped in the minds of a generation of people who came together to celebrate the coronation of Elizabeth II, a monarch who would go on to reign for 70 years. These photo memories showcase how the city was trimmed up for the special occasion and how local people celebrated in their communities. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories from when The Queen visited Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook