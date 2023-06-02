It was a day to remember for a city and its residents.
June 2, 1953, will be date stamped in the minds of a generation of people who came together to celebrate the coronation of Elizabeth II, a monarch who would go on to reign for 70 years. These photo memories showcase how the city was trimmed up for the special occasion and how local people celebrated in their communities. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Memories from when The Queen visited Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Coronation of Elizabeth II
A group photograph showing the children of Greenmount Place and Greenmount Street in Beeston with Coronation silver cups, before they set off on an outing to Redcar in celebration of Coronation day. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Queen's coronation
Two schoolgirls stroll past Coronation decorations on City Square. The Queens Hotel is in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Coronation of Elizabeth II
Coronation decorations on East Parade, looking towards The Headrow and Calverley Street. Leeds Town Hall is in the background. A bus on the number 42 route is going to lower Wortley. On the right is the junction with Russell Street. The roundabout in the middle no longer exists. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Coronation of Elizabeth II
Decorations are still in evidence following the coronation four days earlier. The view shows ex-London tram no.583 stopping in City Square on its way to Halton via route 20. In the background on the left is the Majestic Cinema, then the junction with Quebec Street, and the General Post Office on the right. Photo: Tramway Museum Society