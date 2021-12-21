How Leeds celebrated Christmas during the 1970s

They feature snow, shoppers and bargain hunters as well as pantomime photo calls in the run up to the big day through to the after Christmas sales. They provide a fascinating insight into shopping habits and celebrations as well as turning the spotlight on the December night when Leeds experienced one of its biggest ever disasters, after fire all-but destroyed Kirkgate Market. READ MORE: When Sting and The Police performed at Leeds Queens Hall LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds at Christmas
Woodhouse Lane from the junction with Cavendish Road, showing the Parkinson Building of Leeds University on the left. Taken at Christmas in 1971, a covering of snow can be seen on the ground, turning to slush on the roads.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds at Christmas
The YEP Women's Circle met at the Hotel Metropole in Leeds city centre in December 1970. Pictured are, from left, Gertrude Hart, Alice Atkin, Julie Greenleaf, the National Dairy Queen cutting the Women's Circle Christmas cake, Edward Elfes, of Eric Nunns, florists, Rosemary Sloan, Dairy Produce Adviser, Milk Marketing Board, Laura Crowther and Eric Nunns.
3. Leeds at Christmas
Dare he ride it? Two-year-old Timothy Adamson makes a cautious assessment of a vintage tricycle at a Christmas exhibition of 'Yesterday's Toys' at Leeds City Museum in 1970.
4. Christmas in Leeds
Christmas shoppers on Briggate in December 1971.