"In the last year The Police have shot to international pop stardom with multi-million record sales sell-out concerts throughout the world and have dominated the Top 20. Last night they added another triumph to their considerable list. They took on the Queens Hall acoustics... and won."
December 1979: When Sting and The Police performed at Leeds Queens Hall

"Triumph as Police pound the beat" read the headline of the YEP review.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 4:45 am

Around 5,000 fans coped for a night of magic at the Queens Hall in December 1979 when The Police kicked off a mammoth UK tour. "As a first-night-of-tour concert it was a triumph," wrote reviewer Howard Corry. This gallery using rarely seen images from the YEP archive and snippets of his review to tell the story of the performance. Were you among the crowd that night? READ MORE: Elton John: When a Rocket Man touched down in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. The Police at the Queens Hall

Enjoy these photo memories from The Police concert at the Queens Hall in December 1979. PIC: Peter Thacker

Photo: Peter Thacker

2. The Police at the Queens Hall

"Not that the ecstatic fans could have cared if they hadn't. For them Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland could do no wrong."

Photo: Peter Thacker

3. The Police at the Queens Hall

"Police's distinctive sparse, echoey, almost reggae-like style was given added boost by the echo-chamber acoustics with Summer's casually dropped guitar notes given extra clarity."

Photo: Peter Thacker

4. The Police at the Queens Hall

"The hits fell like rain - there have been so many that the current number one 'Walking on The Moon' was the fifth number they played."

Photo: Peter Thacker

