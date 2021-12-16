December 1979: When Sting and The Police performed at Leeds Queens Hall

Around 5,000 fans coped for a night of magic at the Queens Hall in December 1979 when The Police kicked off a mammoth UK tour. "As a first-night-of-tour concert it was a triumph," wrote reviewer Howard Corry. This gallery using rarely seen images from the YEP archive and snippets of his review to tell the story of the performance. Were you among the crowd that night? READ MORE: Elton John: When a Rocket Man touched down in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. The Police at the Queens Hall
Enjoy these photo memories from The Police concert at the Queens Hall in December 1979. PIC: Peter Thacker
Photo: Peter Thacker
2. The Police at the Queens Hall
"Not that the ecstatic fans could have cared if they hadn't. For them Sting, Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland could do no wrong."
Photo: Peter Thacker
3. The Police at the Queens Hall
"Police's distinctive sparse, echoey, almost reggae-like style was given added boost by the echo-chamber acoustics with Summer's casually dropped guitar notes given extra clarity."
Photo: Peter Thacker
4. The Police at the Queens Hall
"The hits fell like rain - there have been so many that the current number one 'Walking on The Moon' was the fifth number they played."
Photo: Peter Thacker