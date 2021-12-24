How Leeds celebrated Christmas during the 1960s

They provide a fascinating insight into how a city came together with a sense of festive spirit in a decade which must-have presents included Barbie's Dream House, easy bake oven, Wham-O Super Ball, and Hot Wheels. Singles which made it to the top of the Christmas charts featured Moon River by Danny Williams, Return To Sender by Elvis Presley and four songs by The Beatles including I Want To Hold Your Hand, Day Tripper/We Can Work It Out and Hello, Goodbye. READ MORE: How Leeds celebrated Christmas during the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook