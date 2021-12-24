How Leeds celebrated Christmas during the 1960s

They provide a fascinating insight into how a city came together with a sense of festive spirit in a decade which must-have presents included Barbie's Dream House, easy bake oven, Wham-O Super Ball, and Hot Wheels. Singles which made it to the top of the Christmas charts featured Moon River by Danny Williams, Return To Sender by Elvis Presley and four songs by The Beatles including I Want To Hold Your Hand, Day Tripper/We Can Work It Out and Hello, Goodbye. READ MORE: How Leeds celebrated Christmas during the 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Christmas morning carol singing on Great Northern Street by members of Morley Friends' Adult School Men's Class in December 1961. PIC: David Atkinson Archive
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
Christmas decorations at night looking south up Queen Street towards Morley Town Hall in December 1968. Shops are lit up on the left hand side of the road and Scatcherd Park can be seen on the right. PIC: David Atkinson Archive
Photo: David Atkinson Archive
December 1966 and The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Leeds, Alderman Joshua S. Walsh and his wife, attended the launch of the YEP's Christmas Toy Appeal. It invited people to place a toy on the Christmas tree to be given to children in need.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Leeds, Alderman Joshua S. Walsh and his wife, at the launch of the Leeds Council of Social Service Christmas Appeal in December 1966. The display features a Christmas tree and a garden with a nativity scene.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net