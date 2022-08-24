27 photos to take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s

The town boasted a huge range of eateries and restaurants in the 1990s from Indian and Italian through to Chinese and Mediterranean cuisine. And it could all be washed down with a drink in the suburb’s pubs and bars. They all help make up a gallery of photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating life around LS18 during ten years of community which are sure to remembered with fondness by a generation of residents and visitors. READ MORE: Photo gems of Horsforth during the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook