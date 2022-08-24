27 photos to take you back to Horsforth in the 1990s

The town boasted a huge range of eateries and restaurants in the 1990s from Indian and Italian through to Chinese and Mediterranean cuisine. And it could all be washed down with a drink in the suburb’s pubs and bars. They all help make up a gallery of photos, plucked from the YEP archive, celebrating life around LS18 during ten years of community which are sure to remembered with fondness by a generation of residents and visitors. READ MORE: Photo gems of Horsforth during the 1980s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Horsforth in the 1990s
Do you remember Chinese restaurant the Hong Kong Supercook? Pictured in December 1997.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Horsforth in the 1990s
Oh Bullock! Fire and police assisted by a vet work to transfer nearly 30 bullocks which were in a lorry that overturned on the ring-road at Horsforth in August 1999.
Photo: malik walton
3. Horsforth in the 1990s
Horsforth CC 1st team who played in Airedale and Wharfedale League. Pictured, back row from left, are Ben Scott, Kris Lilley, Steve Riley, Matthew Taylor, Ian Smellie and Andrew Bentley. Front row, from left, are Scott McCullow, Simon Collings, Peter Tooley, Nish Gonsalkorale, Gareth Proctor and scorer Alison Tooley.
Photo: Mike Cowling
4. Horsforth in the 1990s
A new animal grooming centre was launched at Park Lane College in Horsforth. Pictured is rescue dog Gypsy, an 18-month-old bitch.
Photo: Justin Lloyd