3 . Abbey House

Originally a gatehouse for Kirkstall Abbey, it became detached from the ruins when a new turnpike road (now Abbey Road) was built in 1827. Leeds City Council bought the house in 1925 and opened it up as Abbey House Museum in 1927. The postcard was posted on May 2, 1906, though the title 'Abbey House, Old Leeds' suggests the picture may be from an earlier date. Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council