This wonderful mini-gallery of memories takes you back to Mabgate in the 1910s with construction and demolition two recurring themes of the decade. The photos feature construction of new roads and a new subway under Regent Street while workmen with rulers measure up ahead of knocking down the old ready for the new. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.