This wonderful mini-gallery of memories takes you back to Mabgate in the 1910s with construction and demolition two recurring themes of the decade. The photos feature construction of new roads and a new subway under Regent Street while workmen with rulers measure up ahead of knocking down the old ready for the new. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 12 eerie photos of corner of Leeds known as ‘a dank district in that uninviting city’ LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Mabgate in the 1910s
The junction of Mabgate, left, with St. Mary's Street, right, in September 1919. Children gather on the corner in front of a shop which is boarded up (B. Bianchi's) as are other properties on Mabgate. These very old cruck framed timber houses, which could even be from the medieval period, were due to be demolished. Rows of brick built two-storey back-to-back terraced houses lead up the hill on St Mary's Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Mabgate in the 1910s
A new road being dug off St Mary's Street in June 1910. On the left of this apparently unnamed road is the rear access for through houses fronting onto Mabgate. On the right edge of the image is the edge of a terrace of back to backs, the front ones facing onto St. Mary’s Street and those at the back named as St. Mary's Row. Several workmen, with gaffers or overseers, are standing around while in the background, a woman is standing in a doorway, looking down the street. Work in progress is part of Quarry Hill improvement. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Mabgate in the 1910s
The back of an ancient and derelict building in Mabgate pictured in September 1919. The wooden frame of the building can clearly be seen with old brickwork beneath. The building, which could have dated from the medieval period, was due to be demolished. Iron railings surround the property, and grass and bushes can be seen in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Mabgate in the 1910s
A view shows the back of an ancient and derelict building in Mabgate in September 1919. The wooden frame of the building can clearly be seen on the gable end with old brickwork beneath. The building, which could have dated from the medieval period, was due to be demolished. Iron railings surround the property, and grass and bushes can be seen in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Mabgate in the 1910s
Mabgate Green in September 1911. Brick built commercial building with electric street light fixed to wall. Two workmen, one up ladder, measure building height with pole. Another workman sits on box over handcart. Woman and children look on. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Mabgate in the 1910s
Mabgate showing the high boundary wall of St. Mary's Church on the left, followed by a row of derelict buildings, very old cruck framed timber houses which could date from the medieval period. The entrance to St Mary's Street is seen next, then a row of shops, the nearest one being Isaac and Grace Rhudstein, cap makers, at number 28 Mabgate. At the end of the row of shops is Quarry Hill (Tunstalls Fold). On the right the City of Mabgate Inn is just visible. Pictured in September 1919. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net