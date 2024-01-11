It was a corner of Leeds described as "a dank district in that uninviting city”.
The Leylands was an area of Leeds, north of the city centre and west of Mabgate. It occupied an area between Vicar Lane and North Street and Eastgate and Regent Street (to the east) with Lady Lane and Skinner Lane being the south and north boundaries. The main thoroughfare was Bridge Street, named from the Lady Bridge which crossed the Lady Beck. The Leylands was an area of densely packed poor quality housing for workers most built before 1847. They worked in the nearby foundries and mills which sprang up in the 19th century. These photos turn back the clock to the 1920s and feature Melbourne Brewery which was bought by Tetley's in 1960 before being demolished in 1973. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
Enjoy these photos of the Leylands area of Leeds during the 1920s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view taken from junction of Regent Street with Mason Street in June 1926. Business on left is 64 Regent Street with 62 Regent Street on the right, the business of Mrs Minnie Ellis, Shopkeeper. Junction with Cloth Street is just visible. Man, Woman and child stand on pavement. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view looking towards the Anchor of Hope pub (right) on Regent Street in June 1929. Three men stand on corner leading to Cloth Street. The Melbourne Brewery is also visible on the right. The junction with Saint Street can be seen on left with gas lamp on corner. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A women and child stand doorway of a shop on the corner of Regent Street and Vandyke Street in June 1926. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Regent Street at the junction of Vandyke Street in June 1926. Regent Street was the premises of M. Hirsch, egg and poultry salesman. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
On the left, Cloth Street, then row of shops on Regent Street, number 56 is on the right, a grocers. Pictured in June 1926. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net