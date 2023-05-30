Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Historic Leeds pubs in focus: Rare photos raise a glass to the past

These rare photo gems celebrate how pubs have been at the heart of communities in Leeds down the decades.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 30th May 2023, 04:45 BST

They feature historic photos of watering holes from around the city, in some cases stretching back hundreds of years. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, foster a sense of belonging and togetherness and also focus on pubs which have since been demolished. And the vast majority of these images have one thing in common – year unknown. Can you help date them? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A good crowd at the Masons Arms at the turn of the century.

1. Masons Arms

A good crowd at the Masons Arms at the turn of the century. Photo: YPN

The Albion Hotel on Briggate. The caption in the YEP archive reads: "Demolished to make way for Woolworths, which was built in 1928. The Albion was built in 1824 and rebuilt in 1874."

2. Albion Hotel

The Albion Hotel on Briggate. The caption in the YEP archive reads: "Demolished to make way for Woolworths, which was built in 1928. The Albion was built in 1824 and rebuilt in 1874." Photo: YPN

The Globe Inn on the corner of Sackville Street and Meanwood Road. Year unknown.

3. The Globe Inn

The Globe Inn on the corner of Sackville Street and Meanwood Road. Year unknown. Photo: YPN

The Butchers Inn on Elland Road. Year unknown.

4. Butchers Inn

The Butchers Inn on Elland Road. Year unknown. Photo: YPN

Related topics:Leeds