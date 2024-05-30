Historic Leeds pubs: 23 rare photos raise a glass to the past

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 30th May 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 11:13 BST
These rare photo gems celebrate how pubs have been at the heart of communities in Leeds down the decades.

They feature historic photos of watering holes from around the city, in some cases stretching back hundreds of years. The photos, plucked from the YEP archive, foster a sense of belonging and togetherness and also focus on pubs which have since been demolished. And the vast majority of these images have one thing in common – year unknown. Can you help date them? READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A good crowd at the Masons Arms at the turn of the century.

1. Masons Arms

A good crowd at the Masons Arms at the turn of the century. Photo: YPN

The Albion Hotel on Briggate. The caption in the YEP archive reads: "Demolished to make way for Woolworths, which was built in 1928. The Albion was built in 1824 and rebuilt in 1874."

2. Albion Hotel

The Albion Hotel on Briggate. The caption in the YEP archive reads: "Demolished to make way for Woolworths, which was built in 1928. The Albion was built in 1824 and rebuilt in 1874." Photo: YPN

The Globe Inn on the corner of Sackville Street and Meanwood Road. Year unknown.

3. The Globe Inn

The Globe Inn on the corner of Sackville Street and Meanwood Road. Year unknown. Photo: YPN

The Butchers Inn on Elland Road. Year unknown.

4. Butchers Inn

The Butchers Inn on Elland Road. Year unknown. Photo: YPN

The caption from the YEP archive simply reads 'Irwin Arms. Before rebuilding. Halton, near Leeds.' Year unknown.

5. The Irwin Arms

The caption from the YEP archive simply reads 'Irwin Arms. Before rebuilding. Halton, near Leeds.' Year unknown. Photo: YPN

Regulars outside the Albert Inn in Morley pictured in 1911. Note the variety of headgear - straw benjies, cloth caps and a rakish bowler.

6. Albert Inn

Regulars outside the Albert Inn in Morley pictured in 1911. Note the variety of headgear - straw benjies, cloth caps and a rakish bowler. Photo: YPN

