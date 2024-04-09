4 . Harehills in the 1980s

Roundhay Road looking south-east from near the junction with Harehills Road. On the left is Lambton Place, then the Gas Gallery on Roundhay Road. This along with other shops on the street is boarded up due to the riots which were taking place in Chapeltown around that time, but it is said to be 'Open for business as usual'. On the right is the New Leeds Constitutional Club then after the junction with Shepherds Lane is Harehills County Primary School. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net