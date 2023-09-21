It was the decade a Harehills landmark first offered customers served up a drink and a warm welcome.
The Fforde Grene opened its doors in the 1930s and would welcome generations of revellers until the pub closed its doors in the early 2000s. The photo is one of 19 gems showcasing life around the suburb during the decade. Another local landmark brought in to focus in this gallery is the Burtons factory on Hudson Road. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
The Fforde Grene pictured in April 1939. It was opened in November 1938 by the Melborne brewery. The name was taken from the Ford family estate in Staffordshire; the old hall was called Fforde Grene. Managing director of the Melborne brewery was Edward V. Ford. Located at the junction of Harehills Lane and Roundhay Road. The pub was closed in July 2004 following a police raid. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Shops and houses on corner of Compton Road and Hudson Road in June 1939. Popple Ladies and childrens outfitters and greengrocers shop with awning up and boxes stacked on pavement. Burton's clothing factory is on opposite corner.A boy with a bicycle stands at edge of road by two belisha beacons. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Telephone box at the junction of Buller Grove and Harehills Lane in July 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Shop on the corner of Seaforth Avenue and Foundry Lane (renamed Foundry Approach) in June 1939. Shows advertising signs and people passing by. Advertising signs for Colmans Mustard, Colmans Starch, Reckitts Blue, Craven A, Lyons Cakes, Lyons Tea, Frys Chocolate, Gold Flake, Bournville Cocoa, Woodbines and Stork Margarine. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net