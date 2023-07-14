Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Halton in the 1990s: Community spirit shines in decade of photo memories

An ‘us against the world’ siege mentality shines through in this gallery showcasing life around Halton in the 1990s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 14th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 07:28 BST

It was a decade during which the local community came together to battle against a sense of injustice and fight back in an attempt to improve the quality of life for residents. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase the stories making the news headlines and also feature local shops and pubs and restaurants. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Travellers public house pictured in November 1995.

1. Halton in the 1990s

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Travellers public house pictured in November 1995. Photo: Mel Hulme

Halton Moor residents, from left, David Maddison, Brian Mumby, Fred Medd, Michael Forsythe, Harold Jordan and Tony Cartwright. Pictured in June 1991.

2. Halton in the 1990s

Halton Moor residents, from left, David Maddison, Brian Mumby, Fred Medd, Michael Forsythe, Harold Jordan and Tony Cartwright. Pictured in June 1991. Photo: YPN

The Archbishop of York, Dr David Hope, talks to pupils at Whitebridge Primary School during his visit to the area in May 1999.

3. Halton in the 1990s

The Archbishop of York, Dr David Hope, talks to pupils at Whitebridge Primary School during his visit to the area in May 1999. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

Residents started "trench warfare" against heavy ,lorries and speeding cars in January 1993. Selby Road Tenants Associations claimed that drivers churned up grass verges on Carden Avenue and Kyffin Avenue in the community. "These narrow streets were never intended for this volume of traffic and at one time they were cul-de-sacs," said tenants chairman Derek Cartwright.

4. Halton in the 1990s

Residents started "trench warfare" against heavy ,lorries and speeding cars in January 1993. Selby Road Tenants Associations claimed that drivers churned up grass verges on Carden Avenue and Kyffin Avenue in the community. "These narrow streets were never intended for this volume of traffic and at one time they were cul-de-sacs," said tenants chairman Derek Cartwright. Photo: YPN

