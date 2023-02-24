From Town Street to Stanningley Road: Photo memories of Armley in the 1950s

Town Street, Stanningley Road, Theaker Lane and Armley Road are all featured in this photo gallery showcasing life in the community during the 1950s. The images also showcase community spirit during the May Day celebrations as well as local landmarks such as Armley House. The majority are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook