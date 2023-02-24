News you can trust since 1890
From Town Street to Stanningley Road: Photo memories of Armley in the 1950s

Street scenes and landmarks take centre stage in this trip down memory lane celebrating a decade in the life of the suburb.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

Town Street, Stanningley Road, Theaker Lane and Armley Road are all featured in this photo gallery showcasing life in the community during the 1950s. The images also showcase community spirit during the May Day celebrations as well as local landmarks such as Armley House. The majority are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Armley in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Children taking part in the Armley May Queen procession, seen outside Christ Church Upper Armley C 0f E Church situated on Armley Ridge Road. The May Queen, in the centre in the long dress, is Sandra Ford, born in 1950, daughter of Allen Ford of the Far Fold area of Armley.

Cottages on Tower Lane in Upper Armley pictured in July 1950. Number 68 is badly damaged. There is a lamp post in view.

The north side of Armley Town Street looking at the premises of 'Gibbs and Son, Newsagent'. Next door is the 'Concert Rooms'. 'Lloyds Bank Ltd. can be seen in the far left of the photograph from July 1954.

