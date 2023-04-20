News you can trust since 1890
From Tarn to Town Hall: 14 photo memories of Yeadon in the 1950s

These charming photos showcase life and landmarks in the bustling town of Yeadon in the 1950s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 20th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Yeadon Tarn, Yeadon High Street, Yeadon Stoop, Yeadon Airport and Yeadon Town Hall are all in focus as well as Aireborough Grammar School which originally opened as Yeadon and Guiseley Secondary School. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Yeadon in the 1950s.

1. Yeadon in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Yeadon in the 1950s.

Opening new refuse disposal plant for Aireborough on Milner Road in Yeadon in May 1954. Starting a new cleansing vehicle is Coun E. Cunliffe, chairman of the Health Committee. Coun Norman Wilby, chairman of Aireborough UDC can be seen with chain of office.

2. Yeadon in the 1950s

Opening new refuse disposal plant for Aireborough on Milner Road in Yeadon in May 1954. Starting a new cleansing vehicle is Coun E. Cunliffe, chairman of the Health Committee. Coun Norman Wilby, chairman of Aireborough UDC can be seen with chain of office.

The front of Chapel Hill Wesleyan Chapel shortly prior to demolition in the 1950s. This chapel was built in 1834. John Wesley preached in Yeadon and in 1786 commented 'I preached at Yeadon where the work of God is going rapidly forward'.

3. Yeadon in the 1950s

The front of Chapel Hill Wesleyan Chapel shortly prior to demolition in the 1950s. This chapel was built in 1834. John Wesley preached in Yeadon and in 1786 commented 'I preached at Yeadon where the work of God is going rapidly forward'.

An aerial view of Yeadon Airport in June 1957.

4. Yeadon in the 1950s

An aerial view of Yeadon Airport in June 1957.

