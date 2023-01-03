It was a year of protest as well as pomp and ceremony.
Triumphal arches was put up around the city to welcome the Royal visit of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra and this specially-commissioned illuminated electric tram featuring 3,000 lights visited all areas of the city in the week that followed. This was Leeds in 1908, a 12 months which also featured thousands take part in the Women's Social & Political Union's Procession to Woodhouse Moor for a huge rally. These images are published courtesy of Clifford Large, Artemis and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1880s – Photo memories from a decade of firsts
1. Leeds in 1908
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in 1908. PIC: Clifford Large
Photo: Clifford Large
2. Leeds in 1908
A group of women carrying placards and banners as they take part in the Women's Social & Political Union's Procession to Woodhouse Moor for a huge rally in July 1908. They began their march from Leeds Town Hall. Bands played on Woodhouse Moor where thousands of people, both men and women, had gathered to listen to the various speakers from the 10 platforms. One of the most famous of the suffragettes to address the crowds was Adela Pankhurst, daughter of Emmeline Pankhurst and sister of Sylvia and Christabel, all leaders of the British Suffrage movement.
Photo: Leeds Museums Service
3. Leeds in 1908
A colour-tinted postcard showing the Royal procession approaching the Town Hall (named City Hall on the postcard), during the visit.
Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council
4. Leeds in 1908
A Triumphal Arch was put up in City Square. The Royal couple were in Leeds to open a new electrical engineering wing at Leeds University. During their visit they also had lunch at Leeds Town Hall with the Lord Mayor, Wilfred L. Hepton, and the Lady Mayoress.
Photo: Artemis, Leeds City Council