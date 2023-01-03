Triumphal arches was put up around the city to welcome the Royal visit of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra and this specially-commissioned illuminated electric tram featuring 3,000 lights visited all areas of the city in the week that followed. This was Leeds in 1908, a 12 months which also featured thousands take part in the Women's Social & Political Union's Procession to Woodhouse Moor for a huge rally. These images are published courtesy of Clifford Large, Artemis and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1880s – Photo memories from a decade of firsts LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook