These photos turn back the clock to showcase life around Sheepscar in the 1960s.
The gallery brings into focus well-trodden streets – from Barrack Road to Meanwood Road – as well as pubs and the factories which employed a local workforce during the decade. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Photo gems celebrate life in Sheepscar during the 1950s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Sheepscar in the 1960s
The junction of Barrack Street and Meanwood Road pictured in April 1967. In the background, the metal frame of a gasometer is visible. Barrack Street runs from the left edge. In the centre of the view is the former Meanwood Stores at number 60 Meanwood Road. Posters advertising a 'Closing Down Sale' are in the windows, the shop closed a month before this photo was taken. The premises of Rayman Financiers Ltd, can be seen at number 54 Meanwood Road with the street continuing to the right edge. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Sheepscar in the 1960s
Artillery Place from Roundhay Road in the direction of Tramway Street. Houses on Artillery Place are visible along the right edge. In the background, the blind backs of numbers 20 and 22 Tramway Street are visible with the odd-numbered side behind. Pictured in March 1966. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Sheepscar in the 1960s
Part of the Royal Cinema is visible in this photo from October 1960. The building was originally a Salvation Army Hall, then opened as a 345 seat cinema in October 8, 1913. It was then called the Atlas Picture House, it was changed to the Royal in April 1935. It was closed in 1966, Kingfisher Lubrication took the premises. In this view the film being shown is 'The Horse Soldiers' with John Wayne. Moving right on Meanwood Road, is a bakers W.E.N. Holdsworth, then the Royal Fisheries. J. Peters has a jewellers shop then follows a vacuum repair business. S. Savile, tailor then an antiques business is trading. Ormonde Place is behind this block of shops. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Sheepscar in the 1960s
On the left is Lovington Street, while on the right is Benson Street. Number 42 is on the corner, a grocers and off licence, licensed to Mr Charles Albert Clapham. Products advertised for sale include Steradent denture cleaner, Cardinal polish, Brooke Bond tea and a variety of cigarettes. Numbers 36 to 40 on the right are back-to-back terraced houses with a row of shared outside toilets accessed on the right. Pictured in April 1967. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service