News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in 2002. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds in 2002. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

From Baked Beans to Beetlejuice in Leeds

It was the month a tin of baked beans provided an unwelcome visitor for one hungry Leeds resident.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 4:45 am

Angela Williams from Morley was understandably shocked when she opened a can of Heinz baked beans to find a beetle staring back at her. This was one of a number of shocking stories making the news in August 2002. Others included a kitten left abandoned outside a cats rescue charity and the fallout from the three day Leeds Festival at Temple Newsam were fires raged. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 31 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in August 2002

This new born kitten was left abandoned outside the Cats Protection League shelter in Bramley which had recently closed.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in August 2002

Choristers at Leeds Parish Church set off for a tour of London. Pictured, back row from left, are Andrew Brown, Andrew Whitelaw, Jamie McMillan-Hogan, Matthew Rouse, Edmund Chadwick, Simon Barker, Cory Straker, James Brown and Daniel Kelly. Front is Richard Crossley.

Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in August 2002

The Port Brothers band helped launch Chapel Allerton Arts Festival.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in August 2002

Jazz pianist Matthew Bourne performs at the Wardrobe on St Peter's Square.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 4