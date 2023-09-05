Fond memories of a Leeds high school voted worst in Britain

These photos are sure to evoke memories for former pupils at Middleton Park High School.

August 31, 1999 will be a date forever etched into the memories of former pupils, teachers, support staff and parents. It was the date the school on Acre Road closed despite a challenge in the High Court over the decision. Earlier in the decade it had been voted the worst school in Britain. Yet we hope these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, spark some positive memories. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 19 photos you'll only understand if you were a South Leeds High School pupil LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Pupils, from left, are Kevin Birkin, Yuksun Cheung, Cherry Dyson and Rachel Riley .

Pupils, from left, are Kevin Birkin, Yuksun Cheung, Cherry Dyson and Rachel Riley . Photo: Gary Longbottom

November 1998 and a group of protesters stand outside the Civic Hall demonstrating about the school's possible closure.

November 1998 and a group of protesters stand outside the Civic Hall demonstrating about the school's possible closure. Photo: James Hardisty

Members and supporters of the parents action group outside Leeds Civic Hall in December 1998 where a vote was taken to close the school.

Members and supporters of the parents action group outside Leeds Civic Hall in December 1998 where a vote was taken to close the school. Photo: Justin Lloyd

Ian Major playing the preacher and Keith Jackson playing clown Tom Tinker in a school production of Taking Our Time. Pictured in March 1997.

Ian Major playing the preacher and Keith Jackson playing clown Tom Tinker in a school production of Taking Our Time. Pictured in March 1997. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Pupil Daniel Abbott was turned away from school in April 1996 for wearing brown boots instead of black.

Pupil Daniel Abbott was turned away from school in April 1996 for wearing brown boots instead of black. Photo: Peter Thacker

Teacher Chris Sutcliffe, left, with students Mark Gibb, Ian Major, Christopher Emmonds and Sonia Gibbon-Sissons who were heading to Norway in March 1998.

Teacher Chris Sutcliffe, left, with students Mark Gibb, Ian Major, Christopher Emmonds and Sonia Gibbon-Sissons who were heading to Norway in March 1998. Photo: Mel Hulme

