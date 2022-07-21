Fighting talk: When the elderly in Leeds went to war

When four day centres in the city were threatened with closure by Leeds City Council the plans sparked a fierce backlash from users and the wider community. People power was the driving force behind a campaign to save Queenswood Drive, Richmond Hill, Wykebeck Valley and Wetherby from the axe. This was Leeds in July 2001, a month which also featured another fight to save the Leeds Central Ex-Servicemen's Club which was facing an uncertain future. Elsewhere fire devastated a Leeds school while the city staged the British Transplant Games. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: C&A - When Leeds shoppers mourned the loss of 'Coats and Ats' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook