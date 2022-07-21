Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in July 2001.
Fighting talk: When the elderly in Leeds went to war

They were proposals which provoked a wave of anger throughout communities in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 4:45 am

When four day centres in the city were threatened with closure by Leeds City Council the plans sparked a fierce backlash from users and the wider community. People power was the driving force behind a campaign to save Queenswood Drive, Richmond Hill, Wykebeck Valley and Wetherby from the axe. This was Leeds in July 2001, a month which also featured another fight to save the Leeds Central Ex-Servicemen's Club which was facing an uncertain future. Elsewhere fire devastated a Leeds school while the city staged the British Transplant Games. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting 30 days in the life of your city. READ MORE: C&A - When Leeds shoppers mourned the loss of 'Coats and Ats' LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in July 2001

The Leeds Central Ex-Servicemen's Club faced an uncertain future. It was threatened with closure after going into receivership despite the fact that it makes a profit on its sales. Pictured is steward Andy Bisset with regulars.

Photo: Claire Lim

2. Leeds in July 2001

Council staff at Leeds Civic Hall spell-out the letters IIP, after receiving the Investor In People award.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

3. Leeds in July 2001

Temporary plastic sheeting is stuck over windows on a GNER train, the 15.05 from Leeds to Kings Cross. The outer glass in five windows were smashed by stones and bricks thrown at the train by vandals in the Wakefield area.

Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth

4. Leeds in July 2001

Firemen tackle a blaze at Crawshaw School in Pudsey.

Photo: Bruce Rollinson

