Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in July 2000. PIC: Claire Lim
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in July 2000. PIC: Claire Lim

C&A: When Leeds shoppers mourned the loss of 'Coats and Ats'

It was the month shoppers in Leeds mourned the loss of a city centre retail gem.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 4:45 am

C&A - known affectionately as 'Coats and Ats' to shoppers - stood tall as a go to destination for bargain-hunters for decades. The store giant announced it was closing its Boar Lane store along with others around West Yorkshire including Wakefield's Ridings Centre and Bradford. This was Leeds in July 2000, a month which also saw fresh produce being sold in pounds as well as kilos on Kirkgate Market and unwanted cute kittens in the city facing an uncertain future. READ MORE: 12 photos you'll only understand if you shopped at Readmans in Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in July 2000

The RSPCA Centre off Burley Road was overwhelmed by the sheer number of abandoned kittens. The numbers were so high that they facing being put down if homes were not found for them.

Photo: Claire Lim

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in July 2000

Fresh produce being sold in pounds as well as kilos on Kirkgate Market in Leeds.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in July 2000

The Leeds Youth Justice Plan was launched at Leeds Civic Hall. Members of Harehills & South Leeds Youth Theatre groups performing a production called 'The Forked Path', by The Theatre Company Blah, Blah, Blah, specially written for the launch.

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in July 2000

This is Lisa Reynolds and Paul Lynch of Aegis Kick Boxing Club at the National Martial Arts College at Armley with some of their trophies.

Photo Sales
LeedsC&AWest YorkshireBradfordWakefield
Next Page
Page 1 of 4