13 of the best photos showcase Farsley through the years

These historic photos turn back the clock to showcase life in Farsley down the years.

By Andrew Hutchinson, Andrew Hutchinson
Published 28th Nov 2019, 11:00 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 12:18 BST

These images provide a fascinating snapshot of life in the village and are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Enjoy these photos of Farsley. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Farsley

Enjoy these photos of Farsley. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking north along Farsley Town Street. On the left is W.J. Walker, grocer and beer retailer on Croft street. Road on the right is Gambles Hill.

2. Year unknown

A view looking north along Farsley Town Street. On the left is W.J. Walker, grocer and beer retailer on Croft street. Road on the right is Gambles Hill.

A view looking along Farsley Town Street, taken from St. John's Church Tower. The tall chimney on the left of the picture belongs to Sunny Bank Mills.

3. Year unknown

A view looking along Farsley Town Street, taken from St. John's Church Tower. The tall chimney on the left of the picture belongs to Sunny Bank Mills.

A view of a Farsley omnibus travelling along Richardshaw Lane, close to the Farsley Omnibus Garage. The railway viaduct at Stanningley Bottom can just be seen in the background. Taken between 1966 and 1969.

4. 1960s

A view of a Farsley omnibus travelling along Richardshaw Lane, close to the Farsley Omnibus Garage. The railway viaduct at Stanningley Bottom can just be seen in the background. Taken between 1966 and 1969.

Inside Sunnybank Mills on Town Street, showing decorations in celebration of their owner Edwin Woodhouse being made Lord Mayor of Leeds in 1905.

5. Circa 1905

Inside Sunnybank Mills on Town Street, showing decorations in celebration of their owner Edwin Woodhouse being made Lord Mayor of Leeds in 1905.

Farsley Baptist Chapel on Calverley Lane. This was built in 1868-69 to replace the old Reheboth Chapel in Bagley and the opening services were held on October 13, 1869.

6. Year unknown

Farsley Baptist Chapel on Calverley Lane. This was built in 1868-69 to replace the old Reheboth Chapel in Bagley and the opening services were held on October 13, 1869.

