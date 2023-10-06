3 . Hunslet in the 1950s

On the left of this view in shadow, is number 2 Ford Street, which is part of the same building as the same building as the newsagents and tobacconists at number 15a Orchard Street. This is the business of William Barrett. Posters advertising several magazines are visible including Home and Womans Own. Orchard Street continues to the right with numbers 15 and 13, then outside toilets, with number 9 on the right edge. Pictured in September 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service