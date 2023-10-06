Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Evocative photos take you back to Hunslet in the 1950s

These evocative photos chart a decade in the life of Hunslet in the 1950s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

Shops, street scenes and local landmarks such as Hunslet cemetery and Hunslet Mills are featured in this gallery as well as residents going about their daily basis. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Photo gems take you back to Hunslet in 1964 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A view looking south west along the extension to Hunslet cemetery in September 1953. Houses on Middleton Road are visible in the background. A wooden fence can be seen at the back of the field.

1. Hunslet in the 1950s

A view looking south west along the extension to Hunslet cemetery in September 1953. Houses on Middleton Road are visible in the background. A wooden fence can be seen at the back of the field. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
View looks from Holm Street onto back-to-back houses on Ross Terrace. Numbers run to the right in ascending order from number 1 on the left. A child sits on the doorstep of number 3. Washing spans the street. Pictured in September 1958.

2. Hunslet in the 1950s

View looks from Holm Street onto back-to-back houses on Ross Terrace. Numbers run to the right in ascending order from number 1 on the left. A child sits on the doorstep of number 3. Washing spans the street. Pictured in September 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
On the left of this view in shadow, is number 2 Ford Street, which is part of the same building as the same building as the newsagents and tobacconists at number 15a Orchard Street. This is the business of William Barrett. Posters advertising several magazines are visible including Home and Womans Own. Orchard Street continues to the right with numbers 15 and 13, then outside toilets, with number 9 on the right edge. Pictured in September 1958.

3. Hunslet in the 1950s

On the left of this view in shadow, is number 2 Ford Street, which is part of the same building as the same building as the newsagents and tobacconists at number 15a Orchard Street. This is the business of William Barrett. Posters advertising several magazines are visible including Home and Womans Own. Orchard Street continues to the right with numbers 15 and 13, then outside toilets, with number 9 on the right edge. Pictured in September 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo Sales
A view from the east across River Aire towards Hunslet Mills in September 1950. The main entrance is in Goodman Street. Several large buildings and chimneys combine to form Hunslet Mills.

4. Hunslet in the 1950s

A view from the east across River Aire towards Hunslet Mills in September 1950. The main entrance is in Goodman Street. Several large buildings and chimneys combine to form Hunslet Mills. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:HunsletLeeds