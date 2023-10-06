These evocative photos chart a decade in the life of Hunslet in the 1950s.
1. Hunslet in the 1950s
A view looking south west along the extension to Hunslet cemetery in September 1953. Houses on Middleton Road are visible in the background. A wooden fence can be seen at the back of the field. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1950s
View looks from Holm Street onto back-to-back houses on Ross Terrace. Numbers run to the right in ascending order from number 1 on the left. A child sits on the doorstep of number 3. Washing spans the street. Pictured in September 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Hunslet in the 1950s
On the left of this view in shadow, is number 2 Ford Street, which is part of the same building as the same building as the newsagents and tobacconists at number 15a Orchard Street. This is the business of William Barrett. Posters advertising several magazines are visible including Home and Womans Own. Orchard Street continues to the right with numbers 15 and 13, then outside toilets, with number 9 on the right edge. Pictured in September 1958. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Hunslet in the 1950s
A view from the east across River Aire towards Hunslet Mills in September 1950. The main entrance is in Goodman Street. Several large buildings and chimneys combine to form Hunslet Mills. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net