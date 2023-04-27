Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Evocative photo gems showcase Hunslet in the 1920s

These evocative photos turn back the clock to showcase life around Hunslet during the last 20s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 27th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

And spending a penny kicks off this atmospheric rewind celebrating a decade – the 1920s – in the community. It is one of 17 photos which take you around the suburb and feature streets which now have no name as well as residents going about their daily basis. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A toilet on Church Street pictured in April 1927. Co-operative society Ltd can be seen on right. On junction with Grove Road.

1. Hunslet in the 1920s

A toilet on Church Street pictured in April 1927. Co-operative society Ltd can be seen on right. On junction with Grove Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A child is stood at the entrance to Taylor's yard on Low Road in August 1929.

2. Hunslet in the 1920s

A child is stood at the entrance to Taylor's yard on Low Road in August 1929. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Church Street junction with Low Road showing Wellington Hotel in August 1929. There is a group of men in centre of the road and a gathering of children on the path and road outside properties.

3. Hunslet in the 1920s

Church Street junction with Low Road showing Wellington Hotel in August 1929. There is a group of men in centre of the road and a gathering of children on the path and road outside properties. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The cobbled entrance to Taylor's Place taken from Low Road in August 1929. Painted advertising signs to gable end of house, most prominent are Sunlight Soap, Parkinsons pills and Palethorpes.

4. Hunslet in the 1920s

The cobbled entrance to Taylor's Place taken from Low Road in August 1929. Painted advertising signs to gable end of house, most prominent are Sunlight Soap, Parkinsons pills and Palethorpes. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
