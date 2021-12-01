Elton John: When a Rocket Man touched down in Leeds

"He came, he sang and boy, did he conquer" observed journalist Steve Kendall who was at Leeds Grand Theatre to watch Elton John perform in April 1976. This gallery using rarely seen images from the YEP archive uses snippets of his review to tell the story of the performance. Were you among the crowd that night? READ MORE: The night Freddie Mercury and Queen rocked Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Elton John at Leeds Grand
"Elton John stood on top of his glittering piano and was hailed not just as a man of many faces but as THE rock king, THE master showman, THE pop ambassador and THE master clown," wrote Steve.
Photo: Steve Riding
2. Elton John at Leeds Grand
"The flamboyant little man from Pinner... looked delighted by the overwhelming reception at Leeds Grand."
Photo: Steve Riding
3. Elton John at Leeds Grand
"Fans stood, cheered and sang long, and loud, danced in the aisles and unanimously acclaimed his masterful blend of musicianship and eccentricity."
Photo: Steve Riding
4. Elton John at Leeds Grand
"It was the stunning fervent climax to a remarkable unbroken two and a quarter hours in which the allegedly shy extrovert had started his mammoth 29 date UK tour as if there was no tomorrow."
Photo: Steve Riding