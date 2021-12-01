Elton John: When a Rocket Man touched down in Leeds

"He came, he sang and boy, did he conquer" observed journalist Steve Kendall who was at Leeds Grand Theatre to watch Elton John perform in April 1976. This gallery using rarely seen images from the YEP archive uses snippets of his review to tell the story of the performance. Were you among the crowd that night? READ MORE: The night Freddie Mercury and Queen rocked Leeds LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook