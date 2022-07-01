Enjoy these photo memories of Crossgates in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Crossgates in the 1950s: Shops, pubs and landmarks in focus

This bird's eye view of Crossgates kicks off a decade of memories from around the suburb in the 1950s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 1st July 2022, 4:45 am

Eagle eyed readers will be able to make out the junction of Cross Gates Ring Road (running from bottom left to mid-right), Cross Gates Road (top left), and Cross Gates Lane (top right), The Regal Cinema is at the junction of the latter two roads from January 1956. It is one of 14 photos showcasing and celebrate a community building for the future and looking to the past. They are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service as well as photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of shopping in Crossgates during 1960s and 1970s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Crossgates in the 1950s

Staff at the Thrift store on Station Road in 1955.

2. Cross Gates in the 1950s

Improvements being made on the bridge at Cross Gates in March 1955.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Crossgates in the 1950s

The Travellers Rest pub pictured in September 1959.

4. Crossgates in the 1950s

A plaque on the wall of Crossgates Library in November 1952 to mark the award of a RIBA bronze medal to architect C Castelow.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

