Crossgates in the 1930s: Memories of the largest cinema in the country

It was a decade in which the largest cinema and car park in the country opened in the heart of an east Leeds community.

By YEP reporter
Published 26th Mar 2023, 04:45 BST

The Regal Cinema on Crossgates Road took just 27 weeks to build and provided seating for 1,500 movie fans and a car park for 400 vehicles. It opened in November 1936 with the first film to be shown was Strike Me Pink starring Eddie Cantor and Ethel Merman. It closed on January 11, 1964 before being demolished and a supermarket built on the site. The photo is one of 16 showcasing life in Crossgates during the 1930s and features streets and shops including Wilson butchers. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Crossgates in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Crossgates in the 1930s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Crossgates in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A row of shops on Austhorpe Road in July 1935 with Wilson family butchers in focus.

2. 263.jpg

A row of shops on Austhorpe Road in July 1935 with Wilson family butchers in focus. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Station Road, across the railway bridge, in April 1937. A measurement on photograph shows extent of size the bridge would be after widening. Houses to the left are on Coldwell Road. To the right is the Station Hotel, a Tetley Public House. Next is the entrance to Cross Gates Station for trains on the North Eastern Railway Line for Leeds and York.

3. Crossgates in the 1930s

Station Road, across the railway bridge, in April 1937. A measurement on photograph shows extent of size the bridge would be after widening. Houses to the left are on Coldwell Road. To the right is the Station Hotel, a Tetley Public House. Next is the entrance to Cross Gates Station for trains on the North Eastern Railway Line for Leeds and York. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Two shops on Church Lane pictured in June 1935., The Elite, ladies and gents hairdressing and Cross Gates Post Office, with the name 'Scruton'. Goods can be seen in shop window.

4. Crossgates in the 1930s

Two shops on Church Lane pictured in June 1935., The Elite, ladies and gents hairdressing and Cross Gates Post Office, with the name 'Scruton'. Goods can be seen in shop window. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

