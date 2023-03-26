The Regal Cinema on Crossgates Road took just 27 weeks to build and provided seating for 1,500 movie fans and a car park for 400 vehicles. It opened in November 1936 with the first film to be shown was Strike Me Pink starring Eddie Cantor and Ethel Merman. It closed on January 11, 1964 before being demolished and a supermarket built on the site. The photo is one of 16 showcasing life in Crossgates during the 1930s and features streets and shops including Wilson butchers. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook