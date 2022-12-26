Christmas in Leeds: Shops you visited for the Boxing Day sales in the 1990s

It was the early risers who bagged the bargains.
Hundreds would queue up from the small hours to get to the front of the queue as the sales scramble started on Boxing Day in the city centre and beyond. Huge discounts at The Sony Centre on Vicar Lane, M&S on Briggate and Next on Commerical Street prompted a scramble among bargain hunters all keen to make the most of the huge reductions (including buying Christmas cards a year early). Can you spot yourself among the queues and the clothes racks? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Boxing Day sales
Enjoy these photo memories from Boxing Day sales in Leeds during the 1990s. PIC: Mel Hulme
Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Boxing Day sales
Shoppers queue to get the best bargains at M&S on Briggate on Boxing Day in December 1995.
Photo: Peter Thacker
3. Boxing Day sales
The queue for the Harvey Nichols sales on Boxing Day in December 1996. The first person in the queue was Phil Dixon from who was in search of a Jasper Conran suit.
Photo: Mark Bickerdike
4. Boxing Day sales
Asar Khan, a mature student studying at Bradford University, with his young son Zeeshan queued since Christmas Eve afternoon at the Sony Centre to be first in the queue for the Boxing Day sales in December 1997. Manager David Smith was so impressed with their commitment that he gave them the video camera that they had been waiting for.
Photo: Mike Cowling