These photos take you on a magical sleigh ride to showcase how Leeds celebrated Christmas in the 1980s.
They provide a fascinating insight into life for a city and its residents over the festive period. Fundraising and charity are at the heart of these images during a decade when people came together to help and support each other. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
Enjoy these photo memories of Christmas in Leeds during the 1980s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Christmas shoppers walk down Commercial Street in 1983. Shops seen include Crockatt Cleaning, Tie Rack and Dyson Furriers.
December 1984 and a group of ladies in party hats enjoy mince pies at the Epiphany Lunch Club Christmas Dinner held in the Epiphany Hall of the Church of the Epiphany on Beech Lane in Gipton. The dinner was followed by a Christmas show including a Victorian drawing room party with traditional Christmas songs. It was an opportunity for representatives of the Anglican, Methodist and Catholic churches to get together.
A photo taken at Wykebeck Community Centre in December 1984 during one of two 'Family Allowance' Toy Fairs. The other was held on the same day at the Henry Barran Centre. Local residents in possession of a Family Allowance book were able to buy new and quality second-hand toys as Christmas presents for their children. These were offered at a much cheaper price than in the shops, sometimes between only 10p and 25p. Many toys were donated to the committees and toy wholesalers gave substantial discounts. The Christmas Toy Bonanza was held annually.
