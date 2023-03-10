The images feature a range of landmarks such as the Dominion Cinema as well as the Mexborough Arms and Chapel Allerton Hospital. Streets familiar to generations of LS7 residents are also focus. They include Potternewton Lane, Harrogate Road, Scott Hall Road and Stainbeck Lane. The images published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook