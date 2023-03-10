These wonderful photos showcase a decade in the life of Chapel Allerton in the 1930s.
The images feature a range of landmarks such as the Dominion Cinema as well as the Mexborough Arms and Chapel Allerton Hospital. Streets familiar to generations of LS7 residents are also focus. They include Potternewton Lane, Harrogate Road, Scott Hall Road and Stainbeck Lane. The images published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s
Enjoy these photo memories from around Chapel Allerton in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s
The Mexborough Arms on Harrogate Road pictured in 1935. This building from 1925 replaced an earlier inn also called the Mexborough Arms which had previously been called the Bowling Green. It was built on land which had been part of the estate of the Earl of Mexborough. It had reputedly the largest bowling green in Yorkshire. This survived until 1978when the site became a car park.
3. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s
The entrance to Chapel Allerton Hospital in May 1938. The hospital was built in the grounds of Gledhow Grove and opened 1926. It became a centre for war pensioners and a specialist hospital for the fitting of artificial limbs.
4. Chapel Allerton in the 1930s
Potternewton Lane pictured in July 1936 showing the grocery business of Sarah Ann Crosby. Cigarette machine and weighing machine can be seen outside. Around the corner is Fred Dawson's Fish & Chip shop.
