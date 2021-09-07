Enjoy these photo memories of Sheepscar down the decades. PIC: Steve Riding
Changing Leeds - 12 photos of Sheepscar down the decades

It's the inner city suburb made famous for fabulous food among those in the know.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 6:00 am

Sheepscar was home to the Corner Cafe, a mecca for foodies with a taste for the finest Indian cuisine. The area is also known for its complex network of road junctions - Sheepscar Interchange - as well as its large gasholder and range of industry including car dealerships. These photos, plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive, provide a fascinating overview of a suburb and feature local landmarks as well as familiar faces and news stories from back in the day. READ MORE: Memories of Sheepcar's Corner Cafe LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Do you remember The Loose Moose Diner? Pictured here in August 1996.

Children on the playground at Sheepscar School in June 1968. The gasometer came be seen in the background.

December 1982 and trraffic tackle a new route at the bottom of Chapeltown Road in Sheepscar.

Did you drink in here back in the day? The Victoria pictured in May 2008.

