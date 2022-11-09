News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Castleford in 2002: 16 nostalgic pictures taking you back to the town 20 years ago

It was a year full of big changes for this passionate town on the border of Leeds.

By Joseph Keith
3 minutes ago

Castleford was bracing itself for the opening of its flagship Xscape Yorkshire development, while changes were also afoot at the Ferrybridge Power Station and Prince of Wales Colliery.Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP's archives, which rewind to 20 years ago and offer a snapshot of Castleford, Ferrybridge, Glasshoughton and Normanton in 2002.LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join the YEP’s dedicated Leeds Retro group on Facebook.

1. Castleford in 2002

French entrepreneur and leisure guru Pierre-Yves Gerbeau, pictured promoting plans for his new venture Xscape in Castleford, in 2002. It officially opened the following year, in 2003.

Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales

2. Castleford in 2002

Barnsdale Road, Allerton Bywater, closed to traffic due to flooding. Father and son pictured venturing into the water to check the depth, on December 30, 2002.

Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales

3. Castleford in 2002

Brigshaw high School pupils, from left, Stephanie Hands, Lewis Todd, Emma James, Sean Bower, Megan Gladman, Daniel Hill, Katie Joynes and Alex Fletcher in front of the new school building, pictured on June 26, 2002.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

4. Castleford in 2002

The swans on Fairburn Ings near Castleford are running out of water as the lake at the Nature Reserve has been almost completely frozen over on January 2 2001, leaving the swans and thousands of other birds scrabbling around on the ice to find food. Picture: John Giles/PA.

Photo: John Giles

Photo Sales
CastlefordLeedsFerrybridge Power StationPrince of WalesNormanton
Next Page
Page 1 of 4