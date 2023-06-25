Burmantofts in the 1950s: Memories of pubs, shops and an area known as ‘Newtown’

1 . Burmantofts in the 1950s

A view of the junction of Cherry Row with Lincoln Road in August 1958. This part of Burmantofts was also known as Newtown. At the very left edge is Lincoln Field Row, then, with advertising on the side of the end property, is Lincoln Street. The building with the arched doors and windows is the old Lincoln Fields Wesleyan Methodist Sunday School, at number 6 Hill Street, located at the junction with Cherry Row and Hill Street. It has a sign above the entrance advertising 'Empire House-Farmlands Egg Stores Ltd.' In the centre at numbers 12 & 14 are the premises of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society. The white building on Cherry Row, is the Moulders Arms pub. Lincoln Road is far right. Lincoln Road is visible at the extreme right edge. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service