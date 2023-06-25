Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Burmantofts in the 1950s: Memories of pubs, shops and an area known as ‘Newtown’

These wonderful photos are sure to evoke memories from a generation of people who called Burmantofts home in the 1950s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST

These photo gems showcase shops and pubs as well as a raft of landmarks and take you to the heart of corner of the community known locally as Newtown. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Burmantofts in the 1950s

A view of the junction of Cherry Row with Lincoln Road in August 1958. This part of Burmantofts was also known as Newtown. At the very left edge is Lincoln Field Row, then, with advertising on the side of the end property, is Lincoln Street. The building with the arched doors and windows is the old Lincoln Fields Wesleyan Methodist Sunday School, at number 6 Hill Street, located at the junction with Cherry Row and Hill Street. It has a sign above the entrance advertising 'Empire House-Farmlands Egg Stores Ltd.' In the centre at numbers 12 & 14 are the premises of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society. The white building on Cherry Row, is the Moulders Arms pub. Lincoln Road is far right. Lincoln Road is visible at the extreme right edge. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Burmantofts in the1950s

The former premises of W.B. Moore & Son, provision merchants on York Road. The building is derelict, with broken windows and shutters on ground floor windows. A man is standing in the doorway. To the left is a day nursery with some terraced houses behind. Pictured in July 1951. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Burmantofts in the 1950s

Rosebud Walk in May 1956. To the left is B. Berwin Ltd., clothing manufacturers, on Roseville Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Burmantofts in the 1950s

The junction of Arthur Street with Stoney Rock Lane in May 1956. A brick wall blocks the end of Arthur Street except for stone steps providing access. On the end wall is an advertisement for Gas, plus one for Colman's Lump Starch on the row end. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

