Burmantofts in the 1930s: Photo gems feature Burton's and Regent cinema

These photo gems turn back the clock to showcase a decade in the life of Burmantofts in the 1930s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

This gallery features a number of local landmarks ranging from the Regal cinema and York Road public swimming baths and the public library through to the factory of ‘The Tailor of Taste’ and well known places of worship. Familiar streets such as Stoney Rock Lane and Nippet Lane are also in focus as well as a Royal visit. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 17 photo memories from Burmantofts in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Workmen at a trench on Torre Road. Houses can be seen on the left and the Regent Cinema on the right. Pictured in July 1931.

1. Burmantofts in the 1930s

Workmen at a trench on Torre Road. Houses can be seen on the left and the Regent Cinema on the right. Pictured in July 1931. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Montague Burton, The Tailor of Taste, on Stoney Rock Lane showing building with large arched windows and two chimneys in the background. There is a belisha beacon on the corner of the street. Pictured in June 1939.

2. Burmantofts in the 1930s

Montague Burton, The Tailor of Taste, on Stoney Rock Lane showing building with large arched windows and two chimneys in the background. There is a belisha beacon on the corner of the street. Pictured in June 1939. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

In this view the building to the left houses York Road public swimming baths and the public library, addressed as number 114 York Road. The photographer is standing at the corner of Greyhound Terrace, bottom left, a short street running between Greyhound Place and Greyhound Street. Greyhound Place is the cobbled street in view. From the left, the first house fronts York Road and is numbered as 111 York Road. Next, the adjoining houses are numbered 1, 3 and 5, Greyhound Place. An 0S map for 1951 shows that by this date number 111 York Road and number 1 Greyhound Place had been demolished. These properties are back-to-back with number 109 York Road and the evens side of Wright street. Pictured in September 1935.

3. Burmantofts in the 1930s

In this view the building to the left houses York Road public swimming baths and the public library, addressed as number 114 York Road. The photographer is standing at the corner of Greyhound Terrace, bottom left, a short street running between Greyhound Place and Greyhound Street. Greyhound Place is the cobbled street in view. From the left, the first house fronts York Road and is numbered as 111 York Road. Next, the adjoining houses are numbered 1, 3 and 5, Greyhound Place. An 0S map for 1951 shows that by this date number 111 York Road and number 1 Greyhound Place had been demolished. These properties are back-to-back with number 109 York Road and the evens side of Wright street. Pictured in September 1935. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

St. Patricks Church at the junction of York Road and Marsh Lane in June 1936. On the corner there is a telephone kiosk and a gas streetlamp. A large black car is visible on the corner.

4. Burmantofts in the 1930s

St. Patricks Church at the junction of York Road and Marsh Lane in June 1936. On the corner there is a telephone kiosk and a gas streetlamp. A large black car is visible on the corner. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

