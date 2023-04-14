Burmantofts in the 1930s: Memories of The Woodpecker and Torre Road depot

2 . Burmantofts in the 1930s

The opening of the new tram depot on Torre Road in April 1937. The opening was performed by Sir Josiah Stamp who was chairman of the LMS Railway Company. It is believed he drove tram No 247A, which is at the head of the line of trams, representing all the types then in service in Leeds. Car 247A was built in 1901 and would have been about the oldest in the fleet. Originally built as an open-topper, it had a top-cover fitted in 1910 and windscreens at a later date. The windscreens have been removed for this occasion, presumably to create an "old and new" contrast with the other trams in the procession. 247A's claim to fame was brief as it was taken out of service a couple of weeks later. The band performing in the foreground is the Leeds City Tramways Brass Band. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net