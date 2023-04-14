Burmantofts in the 1930s: Memories of The Woodpecker and Torre Road depot

Much-loved pubs, cinemas and a bus and tram depot take centre stage in this nostalgia trip down memory lane.
These photos showcase a decade in the life of Burmantofts and its residents during the 1930s. Landmarks in focus include The Woodpecker pub as well as movie theatres from back in the day including the Star Cinema. It was also a decade which featured the opening of the tram and bus depot on Torre Road in the community. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
The Woodpecker public house at the junction of Burmantofts Street and York Road in September 1935. It was bought by Leeds Council in 1938 for £6,000. It closed in 1939 and a new Woodpecker Inn was built and opened on the opposite corner. The old pub was severely damaged by bombing in March 1941 as was Maurice Adlemans' clothing store seen here on the right advertising a summer sale; both were subsequently demolished. A new Adleman's store was built opposite next to the new Woodpecker. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The opening of the new tram depot on Torre Road in April 1937. The opening was performed by Sir Josiah Stamp who was chairman of the LMS Railway Company. It is believed he drove tram No 247A, which is at the head of the line of trams, representing all the types then in service in Leeds. Car 247A was built in 1901 and would have been about the oldest in the fleet. Originally built as an open-topper, it had a top-cover fitted in 1910 and windscreens at a later date. The windscreens have been removed for this occasion, presumably to create an "old and new" contrast with the other trams in the procession. 247A's claim to fame was brief as it was taken out of service a couple of weeks later. The band performing in the foreground is the Leeds City Tramways Brass Band. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
York Road at the junction of Ivy Street which is Slater's Store. On the left is Charles Revell, butcher. Pictured in May 1938. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A view looking from Lupton Avenue on to Torre Road Bus and Tram depot in May 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net