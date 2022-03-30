Enjoy these photo memories showcasing life on Briggate in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Briggate in the 1930s: Rialto cinema, M&S and Watson Cairns in focus

These photo gems celebrate a decade of life on one of Leeds city centre's most-treasured shopping streets.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 4:45 am

Briggate has played a part in the life of Leeds residents for generations. These photos capture a snapshot of life during the 1930s and feature a range of shops and landmarks many of which continue to play a big part in the city's rich history and heritage. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The Briggate skyscraper that was never built LOVE NOSTALGIA? LOVE LEEDS? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Shops on Briggate in March 1938. Pictured, from left, is Lyons and Co. Ltd; Bull and Bell yard; Rialto Cinema; Frank's Optician's; T.C.Palmer; Thornton's Ltd; and Mansfield and sons Ltd. Down the middle of the road can be seen bus/tram shelters.

Thornton and Co. India Rubber manufacturers. This was the site of the last bow-window on Briggate, Buck and Jackson. It was demolished in 1922 and replaced by Thorntons. Designed by S.D. Kitson, the pillared frontage used Burmantofts Marmo imitation marble.

The junction with Kirkgate showing the Cyprus Cafe in March 1936. Stead and Simpson, shoe shop; Hitchin's Curtains, with new fascia; Richard Shops, ladies outfitter; Smarts, house furnishers; The Victory Hotel. There are tram stops in the central reservation.

Burton Tailors in March 1938. From the left is Burtons Arcade, previously known as the George and Dragon Yard.

