Briggate in the 1930s: Rialto cinema, M&S and Watson Cairns in focus

Briggate has played a part in the life of Leeds residents for generations. These photos capture a snapshot of life during the 1930s and feature a range of shops and landmarks many of which continue to play a big part in the city's rich history and heritage. These images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.
1. Briggate in the 1930s
Shops on Briggate in March 1938. Pictured, from left, is Lyons and Co. Ltd; Bull and Bell yard; Rialto Cinema; Frank's Optician's; T.C.Palmer; Thornton's Ltd; and Mansfield and sons Ltd. Down the middle of the road can be seen bus/tram shelters.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Briggate in the 1930s
Thornton and Co. India Rubber manufacturers. This was the site of the last bow-window on Briggate, Buck and Jackson. It was demolished in 1922 and replaced by Thorntons. Designed by S.D. Kitson, the pillared frontage used Burmantofts Marmo imitation marble.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Briggate in the 1930s
The junction with Kirkgate showing the Cyprus Cafe in March 1936. Stead and Simpson, shoe shop; Hitchin's Curtains, with new fascia; Richard Shops, ladies outfitter; Smarts, house furnishers; The Victory Hotel. There are tram stops in the central reservation.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Briggate in the 1930s
Burton Tailors in March 1938. From the left is Burtons Arcade, previously known as the George and Dragon Yard.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net