Bramley in the 1950s: 12 photo gems bring the decade to life

These photos rewind more than six decades to showcase life in Bramley during the 1950s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
3 minutes ago

They provide a fascinating slice of life during a decade of change thanks to images of street scenes, local landmarks and shops. The 12 images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Bramley in the 1950s

Enjoy these photo memories of Bramley in the 1950s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

2. Bramley in the 1950s

Lawton's shopkeepers at Bradley Hill Place on Broad Lane by the junction with Leeds-Bradford Road in March 1953.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Bramley in the 1950s

Leeds and Bradford Road with Shell billboard at gable end in July 1951. Near or above Moorside Estate outfall sewer.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Bramley in the 1950s

Butcher H Wardle on Lower Town Street in May 1950. Just beyond is the entry to Ellis Yard.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

