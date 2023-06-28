They take you to the heart of the community in 1964 and bring into focus close on six decades of cinema history. The Malvern Cinema takes centre stage with three pubs – The Highfield, The Harrisons Arms and The Pheasant Inn – also featured in this gallery of memories. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook