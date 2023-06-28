These photos celebrate a year in the life of Beeston in the mid-1960s.
They take you to the heart of the community in 1964 and bring into focus close on six decades of cinema history. The Malvern Cinema takes centre stage with three pubs – The Highfield, The Harrisons Arms and The Pheasant Inn – also featured in this gallery of memories. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Beeston in 1964
The front doors of the Malvern Cinema, at the junction of Beeston Road and Ashley Place, advertising some of the latest films. 'Nothing but the best', starring Alan Bates & Denholm Elliot in a comedy of murders released in 1964. The famous 'Zulu' again 1964 which starred Sir Stanley Baker and launched Sir Michael Caine's acting career. 'Hell Driver's' Britain's answer to a road movie also starring Sir Stanley Baker, Sean Connery and Sid James. There is a special children's show on Saturday at 2pm. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Beeston in 1964
Public Library on the left and the Police Station on the right, both opened on July 24, 1903. On the left on the vehicle entrance is a door marked Juvenile Entrance with vans parked on the left. On the far right stands a double traffic light painted in black and white stripes. On the side of the building in the centre a large ornate clock proclaims the time as 10.14am while people walk below. The road in the foreground is Moor Road, with Hunslet Hall Road at the right of the Police Station. Opposite these buildings is St. Peter's Church. Pictured in August 1964. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Beeston in 1964
The junction of Beeston Road with South Ridge Street in July 1964. These houses are back to back with Dinsdale Terrace. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Beeston in 1964
A lady stands at the door of a property on West View, at junction with Cross West View, while a boy and the cat pose for the camera on the steps. Just seen to the right is Cross West View. Pictured in July 1964 Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service