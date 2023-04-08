News you can trust since 1890
Beeston in the 1940s: Photo gems feature Sunbeam Fisheries and Elland Road newsagents

These evocative photos turn back the clock to celebrate a decade in the life of Beeston in the 1940s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 8th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

They feature local landmarks in the heart of the community from a much loved fish and chip shop through to newsagents in the shadow of Elland Road. They gallery also feature the devastation caused by air raids and also focus on the light industry which provided jobs for locals. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Beeston in the 1940s.

Beeston in the 1940s

A shop selling newpapers, sweets, tobacco on the corner of Heath Grove opposite Leeds United football ground. To the left are placards with headlines from the newspapers, also advertisement for Coca-Cola. Pictured in January 1940.

Beeston in the 1940s

Looking west along Rowland Road in August 1949. C. Crookson footwear repairs are in the foreground. The ends of Clovelly Place and Clovelly Avenue are visible. A car, a man, streetlamp and telegraph pole can be seen.

Beeston in the 1940s

Two young girls are sat in front of a garage on Town Street looking at the camera. Pictured in July 1947.

Beeston in the 1940s

