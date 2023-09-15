They showcase a year in the life of the community and its residents at the dawn of the 1960s. Corner shops, off-licences, fish and chips, pubs and local factories are all featured in this rewind which is sure to evoke memories for a generation of people. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: Beeston in the 1980s – 19 photo memories put LS11 in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook