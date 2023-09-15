These photo memories put the brilliant into Beeston.
They showcase a year in the life of the community and its residents at the dawn of the 1960s. Corner shops, off-licences, fish and chips, pubs and local factories are all featured in this rewind which is sure to evoke memories for a generation of people.
An off-licence shop at the corner of Cemetery Road and Little Town Lane. Cemetery Road is on the left. The shop was one of Tetleys outlets, run by James Oliver Fletcher. The window has been built across the original frontage, the arch of the existing window can be seen behind. Little Town Lane is on the right, next to the off licence is a fish and chip shop. The adjacent house was 1 Landsdowne Mount, the end of which can be seen. Pictured in September 1960. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Elland Road in September 1960. Part of an upholstery works occupies 121, also Waterhouses sweets and toffees. The large building on the left is Moorhead Works, Northern Chairworks Ltd, upholsterers. This factory was formerly an engineering works. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Little Town Lane in September 1960. The view along building is a saw mill. This is the business of Phillip Redmond and Son Ltd, packing case manufacturer. It was formerly a malthouse, belonging to the Armley Brewery Co. in the early 1900s. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Elland Road in September 1960. On the left the road junction is with Cemetery Road. Next at 111 Elland Road is a grocers shop, business of Harold Douglas Firth. A chemists shop occupies a number of properties combined into one unit. The entrance at the corner with Rothsay Place is 113 Elland Road. Moving right onto Rothsay Place, numbers 1. 3 have been incorporated ,3 had been knocked through to 4 Cemetery Road, where there was another display window, the whole property thus formed an L shape. The pharmacist was H. Clarkson, the upper windows have been painted over and signs advertise include National Health dispensing and photograph services Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service